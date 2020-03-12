Belvidere School District cancels events beginning this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns

The Belvidere School District is cancelling sporting events, fundraisers, concerts, performances and competitions beginning March 13 due to coronavirus concerns.

Any field trips scheduled March 13 through March 20 are also cancelled. Field trips after March 20 could be cancelled at a later date. PAC performances beginning March 13 are also cancelled.

Practices, clubs, meetings or small student gatherings that involve students from multiple schools are suspended beginning tomorrow. Clubs, meetings, practices or small student gatherings that are on school property and only involve students from one District 100 school will continue.

District 100 says it will not be cancelling school or child-care programs. The district says that all of these cancellations are recommendations made by the Boone County Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The district also says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their schools, and these cancellations are a precautionary measure.