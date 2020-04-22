Belvidere School District 100 sponsors mobile food truck

Donors zoomed passed the initial monetary goal to raised $1,500 so the Belvidere School District 100 could sponsor a mobile food truck.

"We started to realize that in order to impact students and their efforts in the classroom, we had to start taking care of them and their families outside of the classroom as well," says District 100 Assistant Superintendent Megan Johnson. That realization started more than a year ago.

The district hosted several mobile food pantries with the Northern Illinois Food Bank throughout the year. When it came time for the regularly scheduled April pickup, more than 200 families showed out.

"We realized how great the need was because of the pandemic," says Johnson.

Then District 100 leaders made it a goal to sponsor another food truck to supply the demand. That would cost $1,500.

"We passed that goal in 20 minutes," says Alan McCormick, the President of the Belvidere Education Association. "We hit $10,000 yesterday. It's just been crazy to see the generosity of our employees and staff members."

Now, the District can sponsor mobile food trucks throughout May, and plan to donate the rest of the money raised to local food pantries.

"The families are definitely showing up, and they understand we're there to support them, and it's a no judgement zone," says Johnson. "And it's really powerful to see how a community can come together and support each other."

The next mobile food truck drive through will be April 28 at the Perry Elementary school. If you would like to donate, click here