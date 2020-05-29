Many crew members save a woman from drowning in the Kishwaukee River

A kayaking trip turned into a near death experience for not only the woman in the water, but also the first responder trying to rescue her.

The Belvidere Police and Fire Departments along with the Boone County Sheriff Department responded to a call about a woman being caught on a branch in the middle of the Kishwaukee River on Monday.

Belvidere Officer Brandon Parker went into the water to save her after the first attempt failed. It took multiple crew members to reel them into the bank after the current took them many yards down the river.

"The current was extremely strong that day. It was just brutal. I was lucky that we got to her, a million things could have gone wrong, but we all worked as a team. It was a great team effort from multiple agencies and it just worked out." Officer Parker also said.

"When the river is that high, kayaking boating and things like that, are discouraged. So you need to be careful. Make sure you have a life vest, and make sure that the life vest that you have is fitted for you." Officer Rich Weiland from the Belvidere Police Department said.

