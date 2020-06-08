Belvidere Park District announces new summer programming both live and virtual

The Belvidere Park District announced the launching of their 2.0 SUMMER GO GUIDE. The updated program replaces the earlier GO GUIDE that Belvidere residents received in early April.

The update come digitally and can be accessed here. “I believe our customers will find a great variety of recreational programming that appeals to a wide range of interests and activities,” said Executive Director, Mark Pentecost.

The updated GO GUIDE features 29 recreational programs and activities, plus both on-site and virtual Summer Camps, along with monthly contests, great special events and even Free Bingo Tuesdays. The Guide also includes a full complement of Special Recreation programming and Summer Camps.

You can sign up for all camps and programming Monday thru Friday, from 9am until 5pm at the Rivers Edge Recreation Center, 1151 West Locust Street. Or register 24/7 at belviderepark.org