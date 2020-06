The Belvidere Fiat Chrysler assembly plant will be down from Monday, June 15 until Monday, June 22 to give their suppliers time to meet demands.

Due to increasing demand, the plant is pulling ahead the restart to the following Monday.

The move was made in order to give suppliers the opportunity to ramp up and meet the company's production needs, according to a statement from FCA.

The first shift at the Belivdere plant restarted on June 1, according to FCA.