Belvidere Chrysler plant scheduled to reopen on June 1

In a statement from FCA, the Chrysler assembly plant in Belvidere is scheduled to reopen on June 1. This comes after the plant has been closed for weeks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jodi Tinson of the FCA Group says, "This plan has been developed following continuous discussions with the unions – the UAW, Unifor and Section 23 CTM – as well as local governments. The status of production at FCA’s Mexico plants will be the subject of a separate announcement."

Tinson says multiple safety measures will be put into place once the plant reopens.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chrysler plant had a few periods of layoffs and closures due to lower demand of the vehicles manufactured at the plant.