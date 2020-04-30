Beloved Church in Lena files federal lawsuit against Governor Pritzker over cease and desist letter

The Beloved Church in Lena has filed a lawsuit after the receiving cease and desist letters for public gatherings.

Governor J.B. Pritzker, the Stephenson County Sheriff, the county’s Department of Public Health administrator, and the Village of Lena’s Chief of Police are the targets of the suit.

In a statement to 23 News, the suit is filed on the grounds that "Cassell and his church have been issued “cease and desist” orders, and been threatened with closure and prosecution for continuing to meet for worship, prayer, and Bible study."

"These actions by Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, Stephenson County Department of Public Health administrator Craig Beintema, and Village of Lena Chief of Police Steve Schiable have demonstrated prejudicial application of the governor’s stay-at-home mandate."