Beloit teenager has died after rollover accident

A teenager involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 2600 block of Madison Road in the Town of Beloit died early Saturday morning. Beloit Police Department and City of Beloit Fire Department responded to the accident at 2:18 p.m. on Friday.

Machaela A. Hoffman, 18, from Beloit was driving northbound when she crossed the southbound lane and drove into a ditch. The investigation revealed the vehicle rolled multiple times, Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle.

Hoffman was transported in critical condition to Mercy Hospital in Janesville to attempt to stabilize her condition. She was later airlifted to UW Hosptial in Madison where she was pronounced dead.

There were no witnesses to the accident, speed and distracted driving are believed to be contributing factors.

