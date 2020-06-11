Beloit standoff ends with arrest

A man was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations with law enforcement in Beloit on Wednesday.

Marquayl W. Shields, 24, was arrested on the 2200 block of Burton Street.

Shields faces felony charges of a parole violation by the Department of Corrections, fleeing, possession of a firearm by a felon and domestic abuse charges, according to the City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

Shields was known to law enforcement to be armed and dangerous, according to the Facebook post.

The Janesville Police Department and the Beloit Fire Department also assisted at the scene.