Beloit retail shops reopen with restrictions

Wisconsin retail stores can now let customers inside to shop with restrictions after some changes were made to the safer-at-home order.

"Our only income comes from being open," said Nikkie Chadwick, Walnut Creek Apparel and Gifts.

Open signs begin to appear in store windows throughout downtown Beloit all thanks to loosened restrictions Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Monday.

"When you shop in person you can hold something up, you can feel the fabric, you can see the size in person. Where online you really just can't,” said Chadwick,”

The modified order requires stores to enforce social distancing, encourage staff and customers to wear masks and only allow up to 5 customers inside at one time which Chadwick says is a big win.

"We do a lot of custom printed t-shirts so they want to be able to see and hold and see the fabric," Chadwick said.

"All of those businesses have been closed for the last two months so this is huge for them to be able to open," said Shauna El-Amin, Downtown Beloit Association executive director.

El-Amin works closely with small businesses to provide financial assistance.

"We are a Wisconsin main street community, which means we qualify for things other communities wouldn't. So getting stores those resources has been really important," El-Amin said.

El-Amin says Beloit businesses are not in danger of closing thanks to the community's support online.

"A lot of our businesses have really morphed into the online marketplace. A lot of our businesses didn't have that before," El-Amin said.

A member of the Beloit community created a Facebook page called "Save our Businesses… Now!!" where people can recommend local restaurants and stores to shop at as a way to promote Beloit's small business community.