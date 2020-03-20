Beloit offers curbside voting for Wisconsin’s upcoming primary

For Wisconsinites that want to practice social distancing but still vote in that state's primary, the City of Beloit has a plan of attack.

The city will offer curbside in-person voter registration and absentee voting at the Beloit City Hall.

Drivers can stop by Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. up until April 3rd.

Voters must bring a photo ID and proof of residence. They're also strongly encouraged to bring their own black or blue ball point pen.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail on their webpage at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

The Wisconsin primary is scheduled for April 7th.

