Beloit names Pease new fire chief

The next fire chief of the City of Beloit Fire Department is Daniel Pease following an announcement on Friday morning.

Pease was named by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission after serving as interim fire chief since July 2019. He was also assistant chief since 2018, according to the City of Beloit.

Over the last two months, Pease worked in Beloit’s Emergency Operations Center.

“My top priority is the health and safety of the firefighters during this pandemic,” Pease said. “The Beloit community deserves the best level of service the fire department can deliver and this is accomplished through the dedication and expertise of the men and women of this department.”

Pease began his career in 1987 as a Chicago firefighter and worked his way through the ranks before he retired as fire chief on March 1, 2018.

"He began his career in Beloit on March 2, 2018, and brings many technical skills to the position, including: incident command, special operations, technical rescue, fire suppression, hazardous materials, water rescue, fire prevention, and labor relations," according to the City of Beloit.

Chief Pease holds a Bachelor’s degree in fire science from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in business/public administration from Columbia Southern University. He has numerous state and incident command certifications. The new chief comes from a firefighter family and has a total of nine family members in the fire service.