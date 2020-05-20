Beloit mother recovers from COVID-19

A 42-year-old Beloit mother was released from a local hospital after a 28-day stay caused by COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Beloit resident Takeisha Walker was greeted by her family and applauded by Beloit Health System staff upon her release. Walker is a mother of two teenage daughters, ages 17 and 14-years-old.

"I am humbled by the courage and compassion of our team members, they are truly health care heroes," President and CEO of BHS Tim McKevett said.

For more information on COVID-19 and additional health care information, visit the link here or call the designated BHS COVID-19 hotline at 800-303-5770.

BHS posted two videos of Walker's release, which you can view online on YouTube at the end of this article.