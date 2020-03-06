Beloit man has died after being struck by a vehicle in bar parking lot

On Thursday evening, Beloit Police and Fire Departments responded to the parking lot of a bar in the 1100 block of Madison Road in Beloit around 6:25 p.m. The departments were responding to a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

The 76-year-old man, who is not being identified as of Friday morning, is said to have fallen just before the driver of the car pulled into the parking lot according to Beloit Police. Officers say the man fell and was on the ground and only a few seconds went by when he was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Kell Y. Craney pulled into the parking lot and struck him. Craney was then arrested on possible charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beloit Police say an autopsy is expected to take place Friday to determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.