Beloit College is the latest region school to move classes online

Starting March 23, following the extended spring break, Beloit College will be suspending all face-to-face instruction and moving courses to online formats for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Here is the official statement from Beloit College:

---------------------

As the COVID-19 pandemic has grown and evolved, Beloit College has kept the safety and wellbeing of students, staff, faculty, and the City of Beloit at the heart of all its decisions. In light of the latest developments in the U.S. and worldwide, we have made a difficult choice.

Starting March 23, following the extended spring break, Beloit College will be suspending all face-to-face instruction and moving courses to online formats for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Public on-campus events from now until the end of the semester are cancelled. This includes athletic events, both home and away, and artistic performances.

All students are expected to be off campus by March 22. Accommodations are being made for students in unique circumstances, including some of our international students, to remain in the residence halls while they continue their classes online. Beloit College is arranging for students to retrieve belongings from residence halls. We also remain committed to ensuring all students have access to the necessary technology to participate in online classes. In addition, the college is working individually with each student studying abroad. Students studying abroad in spring 2020 have each been contacted and their plans to remain in place or complete courses from home are being confirmed.

This decision reflects our latest knowledge of the continued emergence of coronavirus in the United States and abroad. We believe it is the right course of action to ensure the wellbeing of our students and community while maintaining the opportunity to learn and stay on track for graduation in a timely way. Our faculty and staff are wholeheartedly committed in the futures and success of our students and will make the next two months meaningful, purposeful and memorable.

This is a difficult time for everyone. We appreciate our community’s flexibility, patience and support as we implement these precautionary health measures to decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19. As always, we ask everyone to closely monitor our campus COVID-19 website​ for additional information and updates.