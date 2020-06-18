Beloit College declares Juneteenth paid day off, permanent holiday

Beloit College will be celebrating Juneteenth on an annual basis as a paid day off, starting Friday, June 19.

"Starting this Friday, June 19, and going forward, the college will be celebrating Juneteenth on an annual basis as a paid day off," Beloit College President Scott Bierman said in an email to campus.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas and proclaimed that slavery in the United States had ended and the Civil War was over.

"We intend for this to be a collective opportunity to reflect on progress we have made on issues of equity, inclusion, and community while also re-energizing our personal and collective commitments to doing ever more effective anti-racism work in the future. We will also be reaching out to state officials to try and get Juneteenth more substantively recognized in Wisconsin," Bierman said.

You can read the entirety of President Bierman's statement here.