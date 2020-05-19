Beloit city council unanimously approves resolution to reopen

Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the safer-at-home order, Rock County has since implemented its own restrictions - and now so has the City of Beloit.

The Beloit City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that will allow the economy to reopen with following certain guidelines in place. The implementation of the City of Beloit resolution will begin upon the conclusion of the more-stringent Rock County Public Health orders currently in effect.

The resolution includes:

Requiring any buildings or public spaces to follow safety practices and social distancing.

Strongly discourage gatherings of more than 25 people.

Encourage Beloit residents to stay home when possible and not travel outside of Rock County, particularly for those who are more at-risk of contracting COVID-19.

Rock County's public health order is more stringent than what is being proposed in the City of Beloit's resolution; whichever is the more stringent order will be followed.

“Our goal is to keep our neighbors healthy,” said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “We understand and respect all of the sacrifices made by Beloit families during the last two months. We are all in this together, and we look forward to safely reopening our local economy while protecting those in our community who are vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Rock County’s safer-at-home order expires on May 26, but the City of Beloit's resolution will be in effect until June 2.

The resolution and an FAQ will be posted to the City of Beloit’s website at www.beloitwi.gov/covid19.