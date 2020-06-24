Beloit School Board to name new interim superintendent

The School District of Beloit Board of Education President Kyle Larsen

announced the board will be voting on Tuesday night, June 23 to approve the appointment of Dr. Daniel Keyser for the position of Interim Superintendent.

Keyser has spent 21 years in the education field. He says the focus should be on the quality of education, “At my very core, and at the center of my leadership, is the importance of equity and the right of each student to receive a quality education and a positive social experience at school.”

Keyser will replace current Interim Superintendent Sue Green, who will work with him to ease his transition into the new role.

