Beloit Police investigating details of bar parking lot death

The City of Beloit Police Department is now investigating the circumstances involving the death of Charles J. Cheadle, 76, who died after being struck by a vehicle in a bar parking lot.

Beloit Police and Fire departments responded to the 1100 block of Madison Road in Beloit around 6:25 p.m. Their investigation revealed Cheadle collapsed in the parking lot seconds before being struck by a vehicle.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death to determine if Cheadle died of natural causes prior to being hit by the vehicle. The final cause of death remains unavailable until the examiner's office receives toxicology reports that can take several weeks to

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Kell Y. Craney pulled into the parking lot and struck him. Craney was then arrested on possible charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department updated this story via Facebook, and says the investigation is still ongoing.