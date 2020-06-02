Beloit Police find car with several bullet holes, driver of the car missing

Beloit Police say a car was hit by multiple gunshot rounds and was later found abandoned. Police say the driver reportedly lost control and hit a light pole.

Receiving a call around midnight Tuesday morning, officers say they were investigating a 'shots fired' call near the area of Dewey and Summit Avenues.

The driver reportedly left the scene before police officer's arrived on the scene and they haven't received reports of any gunshot wound victim from local hospitals.

Police say this incident is under investigation.