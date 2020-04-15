Beloit Police and Winnebago County Sheriff's conducting joint death investigation

The City of Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department are conducting a joint death investigation after a body was found in Beloit on Tuesday​.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 14, Beloit Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue in the City of Beloit where they located a body of a deceased male.

Additional details about the investigation, cause and manner of death and the identification of the male victim are not being released yet.

Both the Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will provide additional details at a later date.