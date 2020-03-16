Beloit Police Deparment takes steps to follow recommendations for COVID-19

The Beloit Police Department takes steps to follow the current recommendations in response to COVID-19.

Officers will now reduce face-to-face contact for non-priority calls.

This includes civil disputes, lost property, animal complaints, and theft. They will only be responded to if necessary.

People can still visit the town’s website to submit a report online.

This will not change Beloit Police's response for emergency or priority calls for service.

This change is an effort to reduce exposure to citizens and officers.

