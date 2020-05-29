Beloit Farmers' Market to open with limited capacity, guidelines

The Beloit Farmer's Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 6 with new safety precautions due to COVID-19.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 12 p.m. on Saturdays. The safety precautions are in place to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers, vendors and customers, according to the Downtown Beloit Association.

A limit of 200 guests will be allowed into the market at one time.

"Please only send one member from your household to give everyone an

opportunity to shop at the market," according to the DBA.

The entrance to the market will be at Broad and State streets. There

will be a line at Broad Street with 6 feet distancing between individuals. The market exit will be at Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street.

Vendors will be limited to food-only sales. Only 27 vendors will be featured at the market to allow for 15 feet between each vendor booth.

Customers are prohibited from touching food items prior to purchase. The vendors are required to have one employee select the food and another employee handle the purchases, according to the DBA.

Visitors should not eat their food while in the market or gather with others. Guests are asked to exit the market after making purchases to allow others to enter the market. Vendors are expected to sanitize their hands between transactions and maintain six feet of physical distancing.

Market staff, vendors and volunteers will be wearing face coverings. Market visitors are highly encouraged and recommended to wear a face covering while at the market, according to the DBA.

"You are recommended to bring your own hand sanitizer to the market. However, we will have hand sanitization stations available to those who need it," according to the DBA.

Pets are not allowed in the market, and have not been allowed to the event since 2014.

You can follow the Beloit Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information and event updates.

"We appreciate the long-time support of the Beloit community in putting together the Beloit Farmers’ Market. We urge patience and understanding as we bring back the market with enhanced safety precautions," according to the DBA.