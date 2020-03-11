Beloit College extends spring break, then classes will be hold online for a week

The Coronaviurs outbreak continues to prompt many colleges and universities to extend their spring breaks and/or move face-to-face classes to online only. Beloit College now one of those, as they are extending their spring break by one week.

Classes will resume on March 23 and will be online only for that one week. Students will return to campus when resident halls reopen on Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. The college says in-person classes will resume on the following Monday, March 30. In addition all on-campus events through March 30 are canceled.

At this time, Beloit College is not asking students who are studying abroad to return home. The college is also working with its students who cannot delay their return to campus and need to return earlier. They are working on each case individually.