Behind the curtain, the COVID-19 emergency response team

Residents of Winnebago County can hear updates from Dr. Sandra Martell several times throughout each week. What they don't hear or see is the team that works beside her.

Emergency operation center

"They're behind the curtain, although they should be in front," says Martell. "We began monitoring this in really the end of December and early January, and it was referred to as coronavirus at that time."

During those early months, Martell says the Health Department team members were able to study what was happening predominantly in Wuhan, China. "We also had an opportunity to dust off and re-look at what we call our pandemic influenza plans," she says.

Martell explains that they looked at differences in air pollution, smoking behavior and population in China, and were able to determine those with lung issues would be at a higher risk.

"It didn't start in Winnebago County, and it didn't start in this country so we have had time to look at how this has impacted other countries and other states," says Emergency Operation Center manager Mallory Wrenn. "This is in our playbook, but in real-life scenario this is the first time a lot of us are dealing with this."

For Martell, it was different. She had experience dealing with public health issues before such as H1N1 and prepping for Ebola, but says COVID-19 is one of the biggest issues.

"We plan for a pandemic and hope it never occurs," she tells 23 News. "We began to say this is going to get bigger. There were modeling that we had, it certainly didn't prepare us completely for what we saw today, but we moved rapidly in the planning and response phase."

When asked if there was a specific moment that she knew COVID-19 was detrimental, Wrenn said one time stuck out in her mind.

"We were actually having a meeting at the Mayor's office, and we were like, it's go time," she said. "Collectively we decided it was time to activate the Emergency Operation Center."

The EOC consists of Health Department personnel, Fire and Police Department representatives, The Salvation Army and Rockford Area economic leaders. "The primary goal of the EOC in any situation is to support the incident, to bring resources to the incident," explains Wrenn. "This being a public health emergency, our driving factor is to support the Winnebago County Health Department."

The team looks for alternate housing options, analyzes potential testing sites and gathers PPE or other necessary equipment needs, communication and support. They also have team members and students dedicated to tracking COVID-19 in the county. They trace the spread and contact those who may be exposed.

"Every day we kind of come back to the same schedule of updates with the Health Department, phone conferences with our policy group and decision-makers, briefs within the EOC to make sure everyone is on the same page and we work toward the same objectives," says Wrenn.

When asked if there was anything that she would change about the County's response, Martell says she believes the team was able to roll out preventative measures and community mitigation plans quickly.

"The support of the elected officials and really the unified objective which was [that] we're going to do everything we can to help the health and safety of our community," says Martell. "So I would not change that philosophy at all."