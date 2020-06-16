Beautifying Veterans Memorial Circle

Friends of veteran’s memorial circle began the tradition of decorating the roundabout at North Man and Auburn streets last summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were worried parts of the circle would not be decorated this year.

“Then my husband, the project manager of this, Ernie Redferd, decided to give the city a challenge. He said, hey would you guys do it? We will provide you the flowers,” said Helen Karacoudas Redfern, Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle Co-chair.

Planting began around 8 this morning and volunteers say they were happy to donate a couple hours of their time to plant more than 3000 petunias around Veterans Memorial Circle.

“A lot of the team out here is management staff. We have a couple of our summer interns as well, some full-time employees that are helping us. But yea, we will get right back on the other requests. We are just really glad to be out here,” said Kyle Saunders, Director of City Works

As businesses start to reopen around Veterans Circle, store owners and neighbors say they are happy to have this spark of normalcy.

"It's not only affecting the veterans, it's affecting the neighbors and the businessowners and everyone who drives through here.” said Sally Mark, President of Churchill Grove’s Neighborhood.

