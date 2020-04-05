Barn fire destorys structure, several departments respond

Seven fire departments across multiple counties fought off a massive barn fire in DeKalb County Sunday.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. a brush fire turned into a barn fire and engulfed the structure in Kirkland. DeKalb County Sheriffs say the barn is a total loss due to damage, but there were no injuries reported to humans. Later reports indicate one hog was killed.

Chief Chad Connell says the barn collapsed within 10 minutes.

Officials say nearby structures house animals, but the fire did not spread. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The departments that responded were Sycamore, Malta, Monroe enter, Kirkland, Genoa Kingston, Lynn Scott Rock and Cherry Valley.