Baby diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winnebago County, officials release recovery numbers

The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 18 new cases of the coronavirus, including an infant.

Officials say there are now 256 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 18 cases from Wednesday. The condition of the infant with COVID-19 is not known at this time.

Areas of concern are the following:

-- Alden Alma Nelson Manor

-- Amberwood Care Centre

-- Anam Care

-- Goldie B Floberg Center

-- Milestone

-- Peterson Meadows

-- River Bluff Nursing Home

-- Rockford Rescue Mission

-- Van Matre

Here is the breakdown of cases in the county by age group:

-- 7 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 13 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 44 cases: 20-29 age group

-- 37 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 43 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 51 cases: 50-59 age group

-- 31 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 16 cases: 70-79 age group

-- 11 cases: 80 and older age group

Here is the breakdown of the cases in the county by race ethnicity:

-- 39%: White. Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 27%: Black/African American, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 21%: Hispanic or Latino

-- 5%: Asian, Not Hispanic or Latino

-- 8%: Unknown

There have been 256 total tests that have come back positive, 1,330 tests that have come back negative and 583 tests that are still pending. Adding these up gives a total of 2,169 tests that have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

Dr. Sandra Martell also says that 12 people in the county have recovered from the novel coronavirus. This marks the first time such an announcement was made since the pandemic began.