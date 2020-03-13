All Illinois public and private schools ordered to be closed

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has ordered that all Illinois public and private schools, K-12, be closed starting Tuesday March 17 Pritzker made the announcement at his daily coronavirus press briefing in Chicago.

Pritzker says that the schools will be close at least through Monday March 30th.

Stay tuned to 23 News for more information on closures around the stateline

“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, childcare, and social services," said Pritzker. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends, and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together.”

Pritzker said as of now day care centers throughout the state are allowed to remain open.