Authorities receive multiple calls for illegal fireworks, issue warnings ahead of July 4th

Maybe you've heard or even seen them, illegal fireworks seem to be going off all over northern Illinois.

For many people, fireworks shows can be beautiful and fun. But for others, the excitement fizzles. Experts say the noise can be tough on pets, children and people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. One Rockford mom says the displays are inconsiderate and unnecessary.

Choosing not to go on camera she says, "I have a two year old son who for the last several weeks now, because it has been going on for about two weeks, he has not been getting hardly any sleep at all. Wakes up at 10:30 to screaming and crying, because that's when it usually starts, and it will go as late as 2 a.m."

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says the penalty for lighting illegal fireworks varies depending on the type of explosive. Punishing could be fines and even result in jail time.

Caruana says, "Bordering states do sell the fireworks, but to bring them here and shoot them off, they are illegal."

If you are concerned about fireworks in your area, police advise you to call your community's non-emergency police number.

"The law is designed for public health and public safety. We want everyone to have a good time, but we want them to stay safe also," says Caruana.