August may bring more US coronavirus deaths than expected, but next wave in winter could be worse

A leading US model has upped its projected coronavirus​ death toll by August to 66,000, a 10% increase from its previous prediction.

The change came as states began updating their death tallies, adding residents of nursing homes whom officials are now counting as presumptive positives, Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said Tuesday.

As numbers grow, the timeline for relaxing social distancing measures should be slowed down​, Murray said.

Murray's team was taken aback when states like Georgia, which still has a high number of infections, announced they'd soon ease some restrictions, he said. Gov. Brian Kemp has said his state is prepared to handle an uptick in cases as businesses begin reopening Friday.

"If people start to go back to normal social interaction or even progressively go back, the risk of transmission will go up ... and then you go back to the sort of exponential rise that was happening before we put in social distancing," Murray told CNN. "The risk is very great for resurgence from these early openings."

That's as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director gave an ominous forecast​ of a possible second wave of the virus in the winter.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," Robert Redfield told The Washington Post. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."

The US has so far recorded more than 826,000 infections and at least 45,150 deaths.

New emerged Wednesday that the first death in the nation​, previously believed to the February 29 death of a patient in Kirkland, Washington, actually came February 6 in Santa Clara County, California