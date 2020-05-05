Auburn promotes Assistant Girls Basketball coach to head coach for 2020-21 season

Auburn High School officials announced this week that assistant girls basketball coach Taylor Griffin will take over as head coach for the 2020-21 season, pending approval from the Rockford School Board.

The Auburn Knights finished the 2019-20 season as NIC-10 Conference champions for the first time in school history, and earned the regional title for the first time in 33 years.

Griffin hopes to build on that momentum in her first head coaching job. "I'm very excited for the opportunity to continue building on the base of the past few years," Griffin said. "We have a great group of student athletes who are a pleasure to work with because of the effort they give every day, and that makes this opportunity even more exciting."

Before coaching at Auburn, Griffin was an assistant coach for two seasons in the girls basketball program at East High School. She has worked at Auburn since August 2019 as a parent and community liaison. "We are extremely excited to have Coach Griffin lead our girls basketball program," said Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton. "She was an integral piece of last season's historic run to a regional title, the program's first since 1987. She brings a lifelong love of basketball to Auburn, with experience coaching, plus experience playing at the collegiate level. Coach Griffin will continue to be a great leader for our girls program, and I am thrilled to have such an enthusiastic and supportive person guiding our girls next fall."