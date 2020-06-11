Water main repair closes Auburn Street, Central Avenue intersection

The Rockford Water Division will be working on an emergency water main repair at the intersection of Auburn Street and Central Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The repair is expected to last up to five business days. The westbound lanes of Auburn Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Springfield Avenue, according to the Rockford Water Division.

Proper traffic controls and detours will be in place, drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. The driving public is to use extreme caution when near a work zone.

Any questions on the repair should be referred to the Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153.