UPDATE: Atwood Homestead Golf Course not open on Saturday

Many people were hoping to get in a round of golf on Saturday, but that is no longer the case.

The Illinois PGA announced Thursday that despite its initial statement saying that golf courses could remain open during the stay-at-home order, the state is now prohibiting them from opening.

Previously, Atwood Homestead Golf Course was planning to open Saturday, March 28 with strict guidelines to keep with social distancing, including no golf carts or food, but that has now be revoked.