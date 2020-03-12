Asian shares plunge after Wall Street’s worst day since ’87

Shares have plunged in Asia, with benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sinking as much as 10% after Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Markets worldwide have retreated as fears of economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis deepen.

The Dow industrials plunged more than 2,300 points, or 10%, despite actions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The steep drops over the last month have wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Markets have turned turbulent amid a cascade of shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.

