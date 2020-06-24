Advertisement

As unemployment plagued the country, many struggled with system

(WIFR)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jun. 24, 2020
More than one million residents filed for unemployment since the start of the pandemic. The task was not easy for many, and some have still not received benefits.

One of those people is Dolores Avram, a 77-year-old Rockford woman who is navigating the pandemic and unemployment system alone.

"It is a very stressful and emotional time," says Avram as she holds back tears. "My husband died in December. And after that I was attending grief counseling, I was volunteering at the Coronado, trying to stay really, really busy. And then of course COVID-19 hit."

She was laid off from her job at Midway Village when the pandemic struck, and filed for unemployment for the first time in her life.

"I went online and filled out all the paperwork that needed to be filled out, except I never could figure out where to put in my bank information," she says. Instead of the direct deposit option, Avram had to opt for the debit card. She received several statements in May adding up to $2,352 she is owed. The statements said it would be loaded to her debit card, which two months later she still has not received.

Illinois Department of Employment Security's Rebecca Cisco tells 23 News the debit cards are issued by KeyBank. Cisco says they encourage everyone to choose the direct deposit option.

"The claimant does not have to wait any longer to receive the debit card in the mail [if they choose direct deposit.]"

Avram says she needed help figuring out how to do that, and was never able to speak with a human being after multiple attempts on the phone. Cisco says the system was overwhelmed, but they have added additional features to help.

"IDES set up a virtual call center that today has grown to 562 additional call center representatives equipped to take calls, more than doubling our capacity since the beginning of this pandemic, and resulting in IDES handling more than 50,000 additional unemployment claims and questions that have come through the call center between May 5 through June 4," says Cisco.

She says they encourage everyone to use the online web service, and save the phone lines and claim reps for those who have unique needs.

Avram says she wants others in similar situations to know they aren't alone, and hopes there can be change to the system.

"I would like them to know that there is a definite need for some sort of system where people that are having problems can get ahold of a human being."

She resorted to sending a letter to Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker to ask for help. "That's all I want is to be able to get the money that they tell me is coming to me," says Avram. "And hopefully in the process help somebody else too. Maybe they will start trying to fix they system."

According to Cisco, if a claimant has not selected direct deposit as the preferred method to receive benefits, and if they have not received a debit card, they should contact KeyBank at 866-295-2955.

