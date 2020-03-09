As the world works to contain the coronavirus, the stock market plummets with no end in sight.

But some local financial advisors say now is not the time to bow out.

Financial advisers at Savant Capital Management recommend that investors should keep to their financial plans.

Their suggestion is to block out the short term noise, when it comes to something like the coronavirus, in exchange for longer term returns.

The financial adviser that we spoke to today, Allison Alexander said, "Our investment team has reviewed the market and their reactions to previous epidemics. Namely Sars, Ebola, even HIV. And typically even in most cases 6-9 months after the declaration of the epidemic the market has recovered. Now with COVID-19 we're not sure at this point."

