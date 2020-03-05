Art Van Furniture liquidating all stores, including Rockford

According to Furniture Today, all Art Van Furniture stores in several states are liquidating, including Illinois and the Rockford location.

Art Van Furniture announced that it will be closing all company owned stores in five states including Illinois.

The furniture store is closing stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri after more than 60 years in business.

Art Van Furniture spokesperson Diane Charles released a statement in part saying:

"The company's brands and operating performance have been hit hard by the challenging retail environment."

Art Van Furniture near CherryVale Mall is the second storefront to close its doors in the week after Granite City at CherryVale Mall closed on Monday leaving at notice on the door for customers.

Cherry Valley Village President Jim Claeyssen released a statement to 23 News in part saying:

"The village is very disappointed regarding the closing of Art Van Furniture and Granite City. Both of these decisions were corporate related."

The furniture store will reportedly begin liquidation sales starting Friday.