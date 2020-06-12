'Art Safari' to be held in downtown Rockford Saturday

The Rockford Area Arts Council is promoting a unique approach to Phase 3 reopening.

An "Art Safari" is being held in downtown Rockford on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Rockford Area Arts Council.

This is a free, all ages event, according to the council.

"Safety measures, as stated by the Winnebago County Health Department and the City of Rockford, are being taken and will be monitored by all participating venue hosts. We ask that all Safari attendees wear masks and observe social distancing recommendations (6 feet of distance between yourself and those not in your Safari party)," according to an announcement by the council.

Each venue will feature several local artists and makers. All items will be for sale, while giving consumers the option of shopping from their car. Those interested can choose from original artwork, t-shirts and crafts.

Participating venues are:

J.R. Kortman - 107 N. Main St.

Smith & Sons - 315 Market St.

317 Art Collective - 317 Market St.

Bennies Cleaners - 126 1st St.

Rockford Art Deli - 402 E. State St.

GEM - 406 E. State St.

The Underground Art Gallery - 418 E. State. St.

RAAC - 713 E. State St.

Test Site - 213 N. 3rd St.

Each venue has chosen an animal to represent them. There will be a picture of each animal displayed at the venue. "Hunt" all the animals with your camera or phone and send it to 317artcollective@gmail.com.

Those who "capture" all the animals will be registered in a drawing for a gift basket containing something special from each venue.

For more information, visit here.

No actual animals were harmed in the activities planned, according to the council.