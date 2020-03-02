Arrest made after shots fired at Rockford house party Sunday

At approximately 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Rockford Police responded to a shot fired call in the 300 block of Ogilby Road. When officers arrived, one of the officers located a subject running from the scene.

That subject, Kedrick Burden, was taken into custody after a struggle. After further investigation, a nearby residence and a vehicle were both struck by gunfire. It was also determined that a party occurring at the residence.

No one was injured and after searching that residence, no weapons were located. 27 year-old Burden was put into custody for Resisting Arrest and was booked in the Winnebago County Jail.