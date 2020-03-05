Arkansas boy comes as school security officer for ‘Dress As Your Favorite Person Day’

Kindergartner Easton Blocker knew exactly who he wanted to be when it was time for “Dress As Your Favorite Person Day” at his elementary school. It was a no-brainer. The 5-year-old was going to dress up as school security officer Jeffery Cross.

“From day one, he has always had a fascination with Officer Cross,” Easton’s mom Lauryn Blocker told KTHV.

Mom did her bit, making a “junior security officer" shirt for her son.

“The love that that child has for him is overwhelming,” she said. “Every morning he is out there greeting the kids. High fives and hugs. That’s what you can expect from Officer Cross.”

Seeing Easton dressed up like him puts a smile on his face.

"It makes me appreciate my job more," Cross said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.