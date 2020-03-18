Apple unveils updates to iPad and Macbook line

Apple unveiled some new products Wednesday in a less flashy way than usual.

Apple unveils new iPad and MacBook Air in a virtual presentation. (Source: CNN)

The company held a virtual presentation for journalists to show off its new iPad and Macbook Air laptops.

Apple employees are working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak, so a typical launch event was not possible.

The virus is slowing the company’s momentum.

Apple sold 500,000 iPhones in China last month, over 60% less than it sold there a year ago.

The company hopes to make some of that up when its new iPad Pro launches next week.

It features a more powerful processor, liquid retina display and a light scanner for its camera used by self-driving cars and NASA.

Apple also showed off a new Macbook Air that has twice as much storage and performance power as the previous model.

One issue likely to face buyers is Apple closed all its stores until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.