Apple fix: iPhone Face ID will stop trying to recognize users in masks

With people wearing masks in public in the coronavirus era, some iPhone owners are finding the Face ID function can’t recognize them. Apple is now addressing this new issue.

In the new version of iOS, Face ID will recognize when someone is wearing a mask, and the iPhone will instantly pull up the passcode entry screen. That means no more constant searching for your face.

The Face ID tool still won’t unlock your iPhone unless you take off your mask, but it will make the switch to the passcode-unlock option significantly faster.

It’s not clear when the fix will be rolled out.

