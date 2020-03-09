Appellate Court rules against Winnebago County in a recent lawsuit

Illinois' Second District Appellate Court in Illinois rules against Winnebago County in a recent lawsuit involving a nurse.

Sandra Rojas worked as a pediatric nurse at the Winnebago County Health Clinic.

She lost her job in 2016 after her attorney says she refused, on religious grounds, to participate in services involving birth control and abortion.

Her attorney says Illinois is the gold standard when it comes to the right of conscience.

Noel Sterett, an Attorney at Dalton Tomich said, "Obviously were very pleased with the Appellate Courts decision to uphold the Conscience Protection Rights and the rights under the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration act, it's a win not only for my client Sandra Rojas, but also for all healthcare professionals in Illinois."

Sterett says the appellate court says Rojas can present her claims to a jury, His team is currently preparing the case for trial.

