Another home hit by bullets, bedroom with four children inside was target

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call for shots fired.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers learned that a residence in the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue was struck by gunfire. The shots appeared to be directed towards a bedroom, which was occupied by four children.

Rockford Police do not have any details on a suspect. There were no reported injuries.

“In the past week, we have seen three separate incidents where children, ranging from infants to 16-year-olds, have nearly been struck by gunfire,” says Chief Dan O’Shea. “None of these victims appear to be the intended targets, but gunfire is indiscriminate. I am hopeful community members will provide information on these incidents so we can take the violent offenders off the streets.”

Rockford Police also supplied statistics of recent trends on gun violence. In 2020, there have already been more violent incidents than 2019 and are currently at similar numbers as 2018’s totals.

Anyone with information on recent violent crimes can leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

