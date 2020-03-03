Another Round of Snow Arrives Overnight

For the second time in less than 24 hours, snow is set to work into and through the Stateline. Snow greeted many of us briefly Tuesday Morning, and while it didn't amount to more than a dusting on grassy surfaces, the combination of the snow and gusty winds reduced visibility rather significant for a few moments during the morning commute. Sunshine quickly emerged in the wake of the snow, and temperatures catapulted into the middle and upper 40s by the afternoon.

Another system is dropping southeastward out of Iowa and into the Stateline late Tuesday Evening, and will spread snow over most of the area for several hours after midnight. This system, a bit stronger than its predecessor, will have the capability of leaving a bit more in the way of accumulation, given the storm's slightly larger size.

Don't expect much in the way of accumulation, though. The fast-moving nature of the storm combined with "warm" air and ground temperatures should keep accumulations to around 1/2 inch in most spots. At the very, very most, one or two communities could pick up closer to an inch.

Similar to what happened Tuesday, sun will quickly return to dominance by mid-morning Wednesday. Whatever snow we pick up will be melted by the afternoon, as temperatures work back into the middle 40s.