Second Chicago firefighter and a city plumber both die of COVID-19 complications

Two more city employees have died of COVID-19 complications in the past day; including Water Department plumber William Martin, and Edward Singleton, the second Chicago firefighter to die of the virus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed the two deaths Wednesday afternoon.

“Both men were dedicated public servants who loved their city, and both deaths are another painful and tragic reminder of the seriousness and the danger of this terrible disease. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these two men, who themselves are struggling in this terrible moment,” she said.

The mayor said Martin died early Wednesday after a two-week battle with the novel coronavirus. She said he worked in the Water Department’s central district, “and was known as an absolute prince by those who were lucky enough to work with him.”

Singleton, 55, died Tuesday night. He had been a Chicago firefighter since 1987, and most recently had been assigned to Midway International Airport, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. He is survived by a wife and two adult children.

”We don’t need to lose another CFD member to understand the gravity of the circumstances that first responders are currently operating under. In the midst of our mourning the loss of yet another one of our brothers, CFD members must diligently follow guidelines and protocols in order to ensure the safety of themselves, the public they serve, and their families. Firefighter Singleton’s contributions and his spirit will live on forever. We ask that the entire city add Firefighter Edward Singleton, his wife Nicol, and his two adult children Breonna and Edward II to their prayers. May God bless us all,” Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II said in a statement.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.