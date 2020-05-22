Anderson Japanese Gardens receives a $30,000 grant to improve accessibility

Anderson Japanese Gardens received a $30,000 Sustainable Communities Grant awarded by The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to complete its Walkways for Everyone project.

Courtesy: Anderson Japanese Gardens (Facebook)

The grant will be used to replacing sections of the pathway that are challenging for people who require extra effort walking, or require wheelchairs, walkers, or strollers.

“The Garden has proven to be a place of healing; mind, body, and soul and to properly fulfill this need for connection to nature, we need to provide access to ALL who enter the Garden,” said Tom Furst, Anderson Japanese Garden’s board president.