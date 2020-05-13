Anderson Gardens to host wedding receptions, first time in six years

Anderson Japanese Gardens will offer wedding receptions on a limited basis starting in September after discontinuing hosting more than six years ago.

After realizing many bridal couples are forced to reschedule their wedding dates, the longtime wedding ceremony favorite made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson Gardens and Fresco at the Gardens — operated by Franchesco’s Ristorante — will host wedding ceremonies and receptions in Fresco’s timber-framed dining room overlooking the garden beginning in September.

"During this time, we are pleased to announce that receptions are available September 2020 through March 2021," according to the Anderson Japanese Gardens Facebook page.

The venue claims this will alleviate the stress and anxiety many bridal couples are struggling with as they try to find available wedding venues.

For more information and availability, you may contact Leah Keirn at 815-316-3285 or lkeirn@andersongardens.org