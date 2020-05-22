Anderson Gardens, Fresco to reopen May 29

Anderson Japanese Gardens and Fresco at the Garden will reopen on Friday, May 29.

The reopening will be under reduced capacity and strict social distancing protocol, according to an announcement from the two venues on Friday afternoon.

Pre-purchased timed admissions will be required to enter Anderson Japanese Gardens. There are currently a limited number of admissions available for each 30-minute entry window. Admissions are available by following the link here.

Fresco at the Garden will offer outdoor dining daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-316-2256, according to the announcement.

Operating procedures may change with little notice. Check the Anderson Gardens and Fresco websites. for current information and guest expectations prior to visiting.